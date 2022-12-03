Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) PT Lowered to €28.00 at Barclays

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €30.00 ($30.93) to €28.00 ($28.87) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €57.00 ($58.76) to €34.00 ($35.05) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Price Performance

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $59.45.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.