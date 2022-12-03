Wedbush Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $247.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $218.00 to $247.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus raised Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $298.90 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $153,111,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Biogen by 164.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Biogen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

