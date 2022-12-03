Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,807 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Welltower worth $83,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 154.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.