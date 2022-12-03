Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,651 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.28% of FTI Consulting worth $79,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $171.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

