Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.60% of Cooper Companies worth $92,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.10.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:COO opened at $322.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.64. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies



The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

