Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $77.20 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,804 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Kraft Heinz worth $77,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.