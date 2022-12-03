Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $82.88 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 913,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SAP were worth $82,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 656.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $112.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average is $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $141.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SAP

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on SAP from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SAP from €122.00 ($125.77) to €115.00 ($118.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.73.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.