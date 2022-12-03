Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $85.82 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,859,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 12.22% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $85,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,007,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,455,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,691,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 52,738 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 159,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EWQ opened at $34.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

