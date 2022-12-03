Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $85.82 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,749,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,325 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of BCE worth $85,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,120,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,045,000 after purchasing an additional 64,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCE. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

