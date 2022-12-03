Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $86.59 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,151,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.77% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $86,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 79,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $643,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

CIBR stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $53.94.

