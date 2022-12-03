Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 397,471 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.07% of Dolby Laboratories worth $77,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 25.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 474.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

