Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,668,318 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,266 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.46% of Huntington Bancshares worth $80,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

