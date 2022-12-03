Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 604,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.67% of Aspen Technology worth $80,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $76,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 385.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN stock opened at $239.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Recommended Stories

