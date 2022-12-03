Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,957 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.51% of Conagra Brands worth $83,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 699.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $38.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.