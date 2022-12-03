Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 101,711 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 407,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $81,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 34.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 36.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.56.

Shares of ROK opened at $265.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.53.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

