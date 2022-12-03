Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 264,966 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 637,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,966 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $83,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after buying an additional 117,652 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,630.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $143.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.66. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $187.28.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

