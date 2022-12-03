Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 28,610 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 461,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,610 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nordson were worth $93,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Nordson by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nordson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Nordson by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $241.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.67. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $271.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

