Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 82,137 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,832,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $78,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.