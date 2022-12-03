Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of Arista Networks worth $82,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 596.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,558 shares of company stock worth $8,932,281 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

