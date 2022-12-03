West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 197,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 160,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,362 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WST opened at $244.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.52. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

