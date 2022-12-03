West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $244.35 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

