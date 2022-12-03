William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $80.19 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

