Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a €63.00 ($64.95) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Worldline from €49.00 ($50.52) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Worldline Price Performance

WRDLY stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. Worldline has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

