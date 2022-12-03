XP Factory (LON:XPF) PT Raised to GBX 2,430 at Berenberg Bank

XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,080 ($24.88) to GBX 2,430 ($29.07) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of XP Factory in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
XP Factory Stock Performance
LON XPF opened at GBX 18 ($0.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £27.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.59. XP Factory has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 33.40 ($0.40).
About XP Factory
XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.
