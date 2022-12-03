Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Xunlei Trading Up 7.4 %
Xunlei stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.23. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.60.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
