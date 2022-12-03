Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Xunlei stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.23. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

