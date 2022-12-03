Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,597,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 341,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,325,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.14. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

