Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Zendesk stock opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.81. Zendesk has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $535,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,029.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Zendesk by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

