Zumiez Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Zumiez Trading Up 6.3 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $451.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 794.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

