Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,399,000 after purchasing an additional 153,398 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.64.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $149.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.03. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $377.26.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

