Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.19% of Commvault Systems worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 156.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,156,000. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 119.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

