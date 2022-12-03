Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.61 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,192 shares of company stock worth $3,961,157. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.