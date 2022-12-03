Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 163 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.09.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $174.90 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.53 and its 200 day moving average is $186.75. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

