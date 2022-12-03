Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,513,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Equifax Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFX opened at $201.38 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

