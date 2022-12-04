1,118 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,973,000 after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

