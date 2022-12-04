1,151 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $339.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.96. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $442.38.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.