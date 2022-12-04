15,297 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Graco by 10.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 278.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth $6,749,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Graco by 75.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 184,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Graco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Graco Stock Up 0.6 %

Graco Announces Dividend

GGG opened at $70.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

