1,884 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,270 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ventas by 20.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,129,000 after purchasing an additional 979,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 785.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 973,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,123,000 after purchasing an additional 863,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Ventas stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -420.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

