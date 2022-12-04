23,362 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 22.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 43.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.