25,412 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Relx by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937,368 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 9,679.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 848,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 839,708 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth $16,781,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Relx by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after purchasing an additional 566,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Relx by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 370,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.66) to GBX 2,770 ($33.14) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($33.98) to GBX 2,710 ($32.42) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,000 ($23.93) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,920 ($34.93) to GBX 3,020 ($36.13) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Stock Up 0.2 %

About Relx

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $28.70 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

