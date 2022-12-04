4,801 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Western Digital to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

