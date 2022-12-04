7,006 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.45.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.3 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

