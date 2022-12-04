750 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $154.89 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.