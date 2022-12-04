999 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company cut Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

NYSE ARW opened at $106.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average of $108.59.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.