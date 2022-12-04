A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $506.45

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 506.45 ($6.06) and traded as high as GBX 508.77 ($6.09). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 505 ($6.04), with a volume of 30,833 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on A.G. BARR from GBX 650 ($7.78) to GBX 610 ($7.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
The stock has a market cap of £565.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,629.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 466.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 506.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.35.
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
