Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AGI opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 125.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 78,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.