Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Natixis

Natixis decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 185,234 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7,601.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,519,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

