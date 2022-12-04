Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,279 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of Allegion worth $97,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Allegion by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 61.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Allegion by 284.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

