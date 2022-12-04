ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Trading Down 0.1 %

ALLETE stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $68.61.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

ALLETE Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.