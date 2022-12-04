Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 272,622 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,622 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $16,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

