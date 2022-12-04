Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 37,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.21.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $471.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.57. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $477.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

